Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE ACHR remained flat at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,885. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

