Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. 13,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,569 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $213,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

