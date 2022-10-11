Artemis Protocol (MIS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31,934.25

Artemis Protocol (MIS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Artemis Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Artemis Protocol has traded up 252.3% against the dollar. Artemis Protocol has a total market cap of $31,934.25 and approximately $11,434.00 worth of Artemis Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Artemis Protocol Profile

Artemis Protocol launched on December 29th, 2020. Artemis Protocol’s total supply is 9,217,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,217,854 tokens. Artemis Protocol’s official website is app.artemisprotocol.one. Artemis Protocol’s official Twitter account is @artemisprotoco1.

Artemis Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemis Protocol (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Harmony platform. Artemis Protocol has a current supply of 9,217,854.777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artemis Protocol is 0.00337485 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,219.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.artemisprotocol.one/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artemis Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artemis Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artemis Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

