Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is Matisse Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 2.2% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.