ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.80

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 60741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 137.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

