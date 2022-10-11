ASIMI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30,977.15 (ASIMI)

ASIMI (ASIMI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. ASIMI has a total market capitalization of $30,977.15 and approximately $39,226.00 worth of ASIMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASIMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASIMI has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASIMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ASIMI Profile

ASIMI’s genesis date was November 13th, 2018. ASIMI’s total supply is 66,392,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,433,985 tokens. The official website for ASIMI is www.asimi.io. ASIMI’s official Twitter account is @asimitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASIMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ASIMI (ASIMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Waves platform. ASIMI has a current supply of 66,392,816.43517531 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ASIMI is 0.00089355 USD and is down -8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asimi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASIMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASIMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASIMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASIMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.