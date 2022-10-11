Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $8.52 on Tuesday, hitting $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,094. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

