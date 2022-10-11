Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 2.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

AWK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.93 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

