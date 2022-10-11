Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,241. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.85 and a 200 day moving average of $400.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.



