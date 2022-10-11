Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 123,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,543. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.