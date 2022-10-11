Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

