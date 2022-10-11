Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. 1,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

