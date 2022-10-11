Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 34,836 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $105,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.