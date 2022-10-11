AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,200,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 613,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 555,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AT&T by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,605 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 132,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

