Attack Wagon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,579.00 (ATK)

Attack Wagon (ATK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Attack Wagon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Attack Wagon has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Attack Wagon has a market capitalization of $313,663.61 and $64,579.00 worth of Attack Wagon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Attack Wagon Profile

Attack Wagon’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. Attack Wagon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,942,665 tokens. Attack Wagon’s official website is attackwagon.com. The official message board for Attack Wagon is attackwagon.medium.com. Attack Wagon’s official Twitter account is @theattackwagon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Attack Wagon is https://reddit.com/r/attackwagon.

Attack Wagon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attack Wagon (ATK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Attack Wagon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Attack Wagon is 0.0012375 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $69,404.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://attackwagon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attack Wagon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attack Wagon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attack Wagon using one of the exchanges listed above.

