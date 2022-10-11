Augmented Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,376.78 (AGF)

Augmented Finance (AGF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Augmented Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Augmented Finance token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augmented Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,376.78 and $39,149.00 worth of Augmented Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augmented Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Augmented Finance

Augmented Finance (CRYPTO:AGF) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. Augmented Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,533,829 tokens. The official message board for Augmented Finance is augmentedfinance.medium.com. The official website for Augmented Finance is augmented.finance. Augmented Finance’s official Twitter account is @augmentedfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augmented Finance is https://reddit.com/r/augmentedfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augmented Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Augmented Finance (AGF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Augmented Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Augmented Finance is 0.00036931 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://augmented.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augmented Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augmented Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augmented Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augmented Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augmented Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.