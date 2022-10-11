Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,098. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.