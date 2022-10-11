Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $977.84 million, a PE ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

