Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 30,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,044. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

