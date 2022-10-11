Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,489 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,053. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

