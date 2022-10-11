Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 30,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,972,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

