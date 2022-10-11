Avestar Capital LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,201. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

