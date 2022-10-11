AZ World SocialFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,900.00 (AZW)

AZ World SocialFi (AZW) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One AZ World SocialFi token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AZ World SocialFi has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. AZ World SocialFi has a total market capitalization of $289,186.70 and approximately $9,900.00 worth of AZ World SocialFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AZ World SocialFi

AZ World SocialFi’s launch date was December 9th, 2021. AZ World SocialFi’s total supply is 820,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,200,000 tokens. The official message board for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.medium.com. AZ World SocialFi’s official Twitter account is @azworld_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AZ World SocialFi’s official website is azworld.network.

Buying and Selling AZ World SocialFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AZ World SocialFi (AZW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AZ World SocialFi has a current supply of 820,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AZ World SocialFi is 0.0005825 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,476.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://azworld.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AZ World SocialFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AZ World SocialFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AZ World SocialFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

