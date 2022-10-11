Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

FITB opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

