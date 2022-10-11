Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

NYSE:EMR opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

