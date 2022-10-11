Bailard Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

