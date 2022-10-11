Banco Santander S.A. Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

