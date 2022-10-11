Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 901,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.