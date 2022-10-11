Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 901,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
