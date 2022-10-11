Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

