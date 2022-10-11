Banco Santander S.A. Sells 13,403 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $466.31 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day moving average of $513.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

