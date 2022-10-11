Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,732 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

