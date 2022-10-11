Baskonia Fan Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $868,318.34 (BKN)

Baskonia Fan Token (BKN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Baskonia Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baskonia Fan Token has a market capitalization of $868,318.34 and approximately $11,244.00 worth of Baskonia Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baskonia Fan Token has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Baskonia Fan Token

Baskonia Fan Token (BKN) is a token. Baskonia Fan Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Baskonia Fan Token is www.bitci.com/en/projects/bkn. Baskonia Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baskonia Fan Token Token Trading

