BEAGLE INU 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,394.00 (BEAGLE)

BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, BEAGLE INU has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. One BEAGLE INU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEAGLE INU has a total market capitalization of $4,744.05 and approximately $11,394.00 worth of BEAGLE INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BEAGLE INU Profile

BEAGLE INU’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. BEAGLE INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BEAGLE INU’s official website is beagleinu.finance. The Reddit community for BEAGLE INU is https://reddit.com/r/beagleinu_token. BEAGLE INU’s official Twitter account is @beagleinu_token.

BEAGLE INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BEAGLE INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BEAGLE INU is 0.00000473 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beagleinu.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAGLE INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAGLE INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEAGLE INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

