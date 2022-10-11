Bitnity (BTNTY) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitnity (BTNTY) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bitnity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitnity has traded 123.7% higher against the dollar. Bitnity has a total market cap of $9,607.95 and $10,086.00 worth of Bitnity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitnity

Bitnity launched on August 15th, 2022. Bitnity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 tokens. Bitnity’s official Twitter account is @bitnity. Bitnity’s official website is bitnity.com.

Buying and Selling Bitnity

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnity (BTNTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitnity has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitnity is 0.00003204 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitnity.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnity using one of the exchanges listed above.

