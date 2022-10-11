Black Box (BBOX) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

Black Box (BBOX) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Black Box has a total market capitalization of $36,526.08 and approximately $11,517.00 worth of Black Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Black Box has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Black Box token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Black Box

Black Box’s launch date was July 13th, 2022. Black Box’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,911,000 tokens. Black Box’s official Twitter account is @blackboxbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Black Box’s official website is www.blackboxbsc.com.

Black Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Box (BBOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Black Box has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Black Box is 0.00744813 USD and is down -7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,595.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blackboxbsc.com.”

