BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $792.77.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
