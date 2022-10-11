BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.33 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $792.77.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.