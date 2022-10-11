Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 4,366 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $17,333.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 423,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 2.4 %

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,770. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

