Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.95% from the company’s current price.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 156,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.89.

Insider Activity

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 over the last three months. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

