Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 1,433,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,731,912. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

