BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 19,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

