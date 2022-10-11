Boundary Creek Advisors LP Buys Shares of 165,000 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,000. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 0.5% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.