Bountie Hunter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,682.00 (BOUNTIE)

Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Bountie Hunter has a market cap of $2,209.52 and $31,682.00 worth of Bountie Hunter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bountie Hunter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bountie Hunter has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bountie Hunter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bountie Hunter Profile

Bountie Hunter was first traded on April 8th, 2022. Bountie Hunter’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,105,729 tokens. Bountie Hunter’s official Twitter account is @bountie_hunter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bountie Hunter is medium.com/@bountiehunter.io. Bountie Hunter’s official website is bountiehunter.io.

Bountie Hunter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bountie Hunter has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bountie Hunter is 0.00036052 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bountiehunter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bountie Hunter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bountie Hunter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bountie Hunter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bountie Hunter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bountie Hunter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.