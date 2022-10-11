Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 11374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

