Brent P. Jensen Sells 50,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Permian Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 4.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
