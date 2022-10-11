Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Edmp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 761,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 404,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.