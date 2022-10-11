Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

