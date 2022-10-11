Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

AVGO stock opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.84 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

