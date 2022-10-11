Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 1.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.17 and last traded at C$26.89. 34,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 65,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Business Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

