BullDog Coin (BULLDOG) Trading Up 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

BullDog Coin (BULLDOG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One BullDog Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BullDog Coin has a market cap of $97,218.16 and $58,342.00 worth of BullDog Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BullDog Coin has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BullDog Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BullDog Coin

BullDog Coin’s launch date was December 19th, 2021. BullDog Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000,000,000 tokens. BullDog Coin’s official website is bulldogcoin.io. BullDog Coin’s official Twitter account is @bull_dog_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BullDog Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BullDog Coin (BULLDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BullDog Coin has a current supply of 999,999,999,999,900 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BullDog Coin is 0 USD and is down -49.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bulldogcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BullDog Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BullDog Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BullDog Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BullDog Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BullDog Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.