Bunscake Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77,210.63 (BSCAKE)

Bunscake (BSCAKE) traded 150% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bunscake token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bunscake has a total market capitalization of $77,210.63 and $38,617.00 worth of Bunscake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunscake has traded 289.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bunscake alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bunscake Token Profile

Bunscake’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. Bunscake’s official website is bunscake.com. The official message board for Bunscake is medium.com/@bunscakebsc. Bunscake’s official Twitter account is @bunscakebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bunscake is https://reddit.com/r/bunscake.

Buying and Selling Bunscake

According to CryptoCompare, “Bunscake (BSCAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bunscake has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bunscake is 0.00000099 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bunscake.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunscake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunscake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunscake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunscake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunscake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.